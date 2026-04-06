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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force (ATF) is vital to Army operations. Whether it is conducting rigorous evaluation of developmental parachutes to identify and mitigate risks before they are used by operational paratroopers or certifying every piece of Army equipment for airdrop, airlift, or sling-loading, the ATF impacts Soldier safety, drives modernization, and enhances the overall readiness of the fighting force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001907
    VIRIN: 260407-A-IK096-5951
    Filename: DOD_111614506
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

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