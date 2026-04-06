U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force (ATF) is vital to Army operations. Whether it is conducting rigorous evaluation of developmental parachutes to identify and mitigate risks before they are used by operational paratroopers or certifying every piece of Army equipment for airdrop, airlift, or sling-loading, the ATF impacts Soldier safety, drives modernization, and enhances the overall readiness of the fighting force.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001907
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-IK096-5951
|Filename:
|DOD_111614506
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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