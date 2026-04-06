video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001907" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force (ATF) is vital to Army operations. Whether it is conducting rigorous evaluation of developmental parachutes to identify and mitigate risks before they are used by operational paratroopers or certifying every piece of Army equipment for airdrop, airlift, or sling-loading, the ATF impacts Soldier safety, drives modernization, and enhances the overall readiness of the fighting force.