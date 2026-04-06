Former United States Naval Academy graduates and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers of Basic Class 279, forged with a shared Warrior Ethos to fight for peace through strength, stand proud and cheer on their fellow Midshipmen to beat Army in one of the longest and most-storied rivalries in college football history.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001906
|VIRIN:
|251128-N-EP681-5547
|Filename:
|DOD_111614435
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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