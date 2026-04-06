(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Former United States Naval Academy graduates and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers of Basic Class 279, forged with a shared Warrior Ethos to fight for peace through strength, stand proud and cheer on their fellow Midshipmen to beat Army in one of the longest and most-storied rivalries in college football history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001906
    VIRIN: 251128-N-EP681-5547
    Filename: DOD_111614435
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 279 Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    CECOS
    Navy Spirit Spot
    CSFE
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    BC 279

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video