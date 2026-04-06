Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew conducts ice-rescue training in Grand Traverse Bay

Crew members from Air Station Traverse City conduct ice-rescue training in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan on March 5, 2026. The air crew simulated a response to a person in distress to increase the unit's overall readiness if the situation were to arise in the future. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001894
|VIRIN:
|260305-D-G0109-2815
|Filename:
|DOD_111614266
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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