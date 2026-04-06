(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew conducts ice-rescue training in Grand Traverse Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Crew members from Air Station Traverse City conduct ice-rescue training in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan on March 5, 2026. The air crew simulated a response to a person in distress to increase the unit's overall readiness if the situation were to arise in the future. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001894
    VIRIN: 260305-D-G0109-2815
    Filename: DOD_111614266
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video