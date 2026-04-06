Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) directly assists a 740-foot motor vessel near The Straits of Mackinac, Michigan, April 2, 2026. These efforts were in direct support of Operation Taconite which is one of two Coast Guard ice-breaking missions within the Great Lakes District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001888
|VIRIN:
|260402-G-G0109-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111614196
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.