Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) directly assists a 740-foot motor vessel near The Straits of Mackinac, Michigan, April 2, 2026. These efforts were in direct support of Operation Taconite which is one of two Coast Guard ice-breaking missions within the Great Lakes District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)