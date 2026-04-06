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    Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

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    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) directly assists a 740-foot motor vessel near The Straits of Mackinac, Michigan, April 2, 2026. These efforts were in direct support of Operation Taconite which is one of two Coast Guard ice-breaking missions within the Great Lakes District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001888
    VIRIN: 260402-G-G0109-1000
    Filename: DOD_111614196
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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