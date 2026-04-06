Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice near Beaver Island, Michigan, April 2, 2026. The cutter's ice-breaking efforts were in support of Operation Taconite, the largest domestic ice breaking operation in the U.S. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001883
|VIRIN:
|260402-G-G0109-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111614145
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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