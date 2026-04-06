CTO Emil Michael and USW Michael Duffey attend DMC 2025

Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michale and Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey attend the 2025 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Orlando, Fla., March 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001876
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-VF045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111614060
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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