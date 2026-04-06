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    CTO Emil Michael and USW Michael Duffey attend DMC 2025

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    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michale and Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey attend the 2025 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Orlando, Fla., March 30, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001876
    VIRIN: 260330-D-VF045-1002
    Filename: DOD_111614060
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, CTO Emil Michael and USW Michael Duffey attend DMC 2025, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    dmc25

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