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    AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news reports on Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training certifying 10 Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 26, 2026. CROWS is a remote weapon system designed to enhance security and combat readiness by allowing operators to engage targets from a fortified position inside an armored vehicle, significantly reducing risk to personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 09:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1001874
    VIRIN: 260403-F-WT341-2333
    Filename: DOD_111613980
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    39 ABW
    CROWS system
    31 FW
    Security Forces (SF)
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE

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