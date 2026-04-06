AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFN Aviano radio news reports on Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training certifying 10 Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 26, 2026. CROWS is a remote weapon system designed to enhance security and combat readiness by allowing operators to engage targets from a fortified position inside an armored vehicle, significantly reducing risk to personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)