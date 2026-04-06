U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 261, the "Raging Bulls", was activated on April 5, 1951, and in August 2008, the squadron transitioned to VMM-261 and the MV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001871
|VIRIN:
|261903-M-NT273-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613882
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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