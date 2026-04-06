video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 261, the "Raging Bulls", was activated on April 5, 1951, and in August 2008, the squadron transitioned to VMM-261 and the MV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)