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    VMM-261 celebrates 75 years of honorable service

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    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 celebrates 75 years of honorable service at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. Marine Helicopter Transport Squadron (HMR) 261, the "Raging Bulls", was activated on April 5, 1951, and in August 2008, the squadron transitioned to VMM-261 and the MV-22 Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001871
    VIRIN: 261903-M-NT273-2001
    Filename: DOD_111613882
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    anniversary
    MV-22B Osprey
    USMCNews
    Marines
    aviation

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