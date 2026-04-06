The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Health Clinic, in coordination with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a mass casualty training exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures for high-casualty events and tested a new litter load plan for the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001862
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-GH759-4929
|Filename:
|DOD_111613797
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB, USAG Ansbach support medical readiness in mass casualty training exercise, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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