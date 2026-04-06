(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB, USAG Ansbach support medical readiness in mass casualty training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Health Clinic, in coordination with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a mass casualty training exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures for high-casualty events and tested a new litter load plan for the CH-47F Chinook helicopter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001862
    VIRIN: 260320-A-GH759-4929
    Filename: DOD_111613797
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB, USAG Ansbach support medical readiness in mass casualty training exercise, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video