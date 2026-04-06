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    Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue - Social Media Reel

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    More than 160 civilian and military representatives from the Departments of War, State and Commerce met for the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26-27, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to identify strategic priorities and opportunities for the United States in Africa. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in Feb. at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 05:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001858
    VIRIN: 260407-F-UC180-1845
    Filename: DOD_111613793
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue - Social Media Reel, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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