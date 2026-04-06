Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue - Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001858" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 160 civilian and military representatives from the Departments of War, State and Commerce met for the Africa Strategic Integration Dialogue, March 26-27, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to identify strategic priorities and opportunities for the United States in Africa. The forum’s focus was on strengthening interagency coordination on investment, development, and security opportunities with African partners to support shared security and stability on the continent while advancing U.S. interests in Africa. This conference builds on discussions and decisions made by interagency representatives in Feb. at the Africa Strategic Dialogue that took place in Washington D.C. at National Defense University. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)