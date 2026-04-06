Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with flood debris removal, water distribution

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dale Balsis, commander of Task Force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard, provides remarks during an interview in Wahiawa, Hawaii, April 6, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing flood debris and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 05:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001852
|VIRIN:
|260406-Z-XQ428-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111613758
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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