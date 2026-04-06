Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with flood debris removal, water distribution

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard assist the community with flood debris removal and potable water distribution, Wahiawa, Hawaii, April 6, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris, clearing mud, and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)