101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leads first-ever integration of Aevex Atlas at JRTC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision-guided drone system during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. Aevex team members assisted soldiers in assembling various parts, including the Atlas Ground Control System and launcher, which are designed to enable small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aircraft systems. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach and reliability in contested environments. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide Soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 03:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001848
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-NQ629-6802
|Filename:
|DOD_111613744
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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