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    Pacific Update-Yokota Air Base Sakura Festival

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    JAPAN

    04.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and Seaman Apprentice Evan Iannazzo

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted the annual Sakura Festival on April 4, 2026. This annual festival brings together the American Military and the Japanese community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001844
    VIRIN: 260404-N-VJ222-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613603
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific Update-Yokota Air Base Sakura Festival, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sakura festival
    YokotaAB

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