Yokota Air Base hosted the annual Sakura Festival on April 4, 2026. This annual festival brings together the American Military and the Japanese community.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001844
|VIRIN:
|260404-N-VJ222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613603
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update-Yokota Air Base Sakura Festival, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado and SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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