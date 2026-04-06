Coast Guard continues ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes

U.S. Coast Guard ice-breaking cutters break up ice to assist, free, escort and move vessels throughout the Great Lakes during winter months of 2025 and 2026. Ice-breaking cutters' efforts in the Great Lakes were in support of Operation Taconite and Operation Coal Shovel, major domestic ice-breaking operations within the United States that impact national commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001843
|VIRIN:
|260406-G-G0109-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111613487
|Length:
|01:28:15
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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