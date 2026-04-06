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    Coast Guard continues ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes

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    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard ice-breaking cutters break up ice to assist, free, escort and move vessels throughout the Great Lakes during winter months of 2025 and 2026. Ice-breaking cutters' efforts in the Great Lakes were in support of Operation Taconite and Operation Coal Shovel, major domestic ice-breaking operations within the United States that impact national commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001843
    VIRIN: 260406-G-G0109-1000
    Filename: DOD_111613487
    Length: 01:28:15
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Operation Coal Shovel
    Operation Taconite
    Great Lakes District

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