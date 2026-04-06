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    Marines Test Their Water Competency as Part of Reconaissance Training Company course.

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    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines, students, with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, conduct a series of aquatic exercises during the Reconnaissance Aquatic Competency Test at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 17, 2026. Students must successfully perform each exercise to advance to the next stage of the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001841
    VIRIN: 260323-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613460
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Test Their Water Competency as Part of Reconaissance Training Company course., by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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