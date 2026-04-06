Marines Test Their Water Competency as Part of Reconaissance Training Company course.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, students, with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, conduct a series of aquatic exercises during the Reconnaissance Aquatic Competency Test at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 17, 2026. Students must successfully perform each exercise to advance to the next stage of the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)