U.S. Marines, students, with Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, conduct a series of aquatic exercises during the Reconnaissance Aquatic Competency Test at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 17, 2026. Students must successfully perform each exercise to advance to the next stage of the course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001840
|VIRIN:
|260323-M-ML702-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111613456
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines Test Their Water Competency as Part of Reconaissance Training Company course., by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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