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    Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines deliver remarks on the importance of partnership during the opening ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. Speakers, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasized the exercise's role in enhancing combined readiness. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001839
    VIRIN: 260406-A-MA645-1004
    Filename: DOD_111613362
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    25th Infanrty Division
    Salaknib 2026

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