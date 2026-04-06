Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines deliver remarks on the importance of partnership during the opening ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. Speakers, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasized the exercise's role in enhancing combined readiness. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 19:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001839
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-MA645-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111613362
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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