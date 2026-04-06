Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001839" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines deliver remarks on the importance of partnership during the opening ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. Speakers, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasized the exercise's role in enhancing combined readiness. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)