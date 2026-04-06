Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Physical Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 students and advisors participate together in physical training and conditioning activities early Tuesday and Thursday mornings before classroom instruction during the 15 week course. CEC students are directed to win the daily workout challenge and improve upon their own conditioning when not exercising together as a class.