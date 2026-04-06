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    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Physical Training

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    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 students and advisors participate together in physical training and conditioning activities early Tuesday and Thursday mornings before classroom instruction during the 15 week course. CEC students are directed to win the daily workout challenge and improve upon their own conditioning when not exercising together as a class.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001835
    VIRIN: 260213-N-EP681-4860
    Filename: DOD_111613308
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Physical Training, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    CECOS
    CSFE
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    Basic Class 280

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