Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Physical Training

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 students and advisors participate together in physical training and conditioning activities early Tuesday and Thursday mornings before classroom instruction during the 15 week course. CEC students are directed to win the daily workout challenge and improve upon their own conditioning when not exercising together as a class.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001835
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-EP681-4860
|Filename:
|DOD_111613308
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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