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    Oregon National Guard 102nd CST trains with Clackamas Fire Department

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    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Oregon National Guard 102nd CST train with the Clackamas Fire Department during an Air Monitoring exercise on Feb 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. (Video B-roll by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001833
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-CH590-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613240
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard 102nd CST trains with Clackamas Fire Department, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    102nd CST
    Joint Training and Exercise Program
    102nd CERFP
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Clackamas Fire Department

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