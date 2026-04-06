Oregon National Guard 102nd CST trains with Clackamas Fire Department

Members of the Oregon National Guard 102nd CST train with the Clackamas Fire Department during an Air Monitoring exercise on Feb 26, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. (Video B-roll by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001833
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-CH590-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613240
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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