This Means Something

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001832" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing showcase their pride in serving at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. The warrior culture of the U.S. Air Force is prevalent at the Steadfast Line. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)