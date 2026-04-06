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    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing showcase their pride in serving at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. The warrior culture of the U.S. Air Force is prevalent at the Steadfast Line. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001832
    VIRIN: 260325-F-TY445-8074
    Filename: DOD_111613224
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, This Means Something, by SrA Sarah Gottschling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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