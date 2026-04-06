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    NMRTC San Diego Personnel Conduct Amphibious Familiarization aboard USS Makin Island

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego participated in amphibious familiarization training aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island at Naval Base San Diego, March 30 and 31. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001828
    VIRIN: 260331-N-KM181-6228
    Filename: DOD_111613102
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, NMRTC San Diego Personnel Conduct Amphibious Familiarization aboard USS Makin Island, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    LHD
    Defense Health Agency
    NMRTC San Diego

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