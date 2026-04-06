Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego participated in amphibious familiarization training aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island at Naval Base San Diego, March 30 and 31. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001828
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-KM181-6228
|Filename:
|DOD_111613102
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC San Diego Personnel Conduct Amphibious Familiarization aboard USS Makin Island, by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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