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    Month of the Military Child 2026

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius Booth, 42d ABW Command Chief deliver a message during the Month of the Military Child at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 3, 2026. The Month of the Military child is meant to celebrate the strength and resilience of our military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1001827
    VIRIN: 260403-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613085
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Month of the Military Child 2026, by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maxwell
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)

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