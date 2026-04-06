Month of the Military Child 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius Booth, 42d ABW Command Chief deliver a message during the Month of the Military Child at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 3, 2026. The Month of the Military child is meant to celebrate the strength and resilience of our military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001827
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613085
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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