Month of the Military Child 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius Booth, 42d ABW Command Chief deliver a message during the Month of the Military Child at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 3, 2026. The Month of the Military child is meant to celebrate the strength and resilience of our military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)