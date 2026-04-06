24th MEU CERTEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed their certification exercise during the month of February 2026, at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. CERTEX validated the Marine Air Ground Task Force's ability to execute their mission essential tasks in any clime and any place around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Shawn Doublet, Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Sgt. Daniel Childs, Cpl. Daniel Garcia, Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr., Lance Cpl. Payton Walley, and Lance Cpl. Allison White)