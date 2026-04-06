The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed their certification exercise during the month of February 2026, at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. CERTEX validated the Marine Air Ground Task Force's ability to execute their mission essential tasks in any clime and any place around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Shawn Doublet, Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Sgt. Daniel Childs, Cpl. Daniel Garcia, Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr., Lance Cpl. Payton Walley, and Lance Cpl. Allison White)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001825
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-M0329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613021
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 24th MEU CERTEX, by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., Sgt Daniel Childs, CPT Shawn Doublet, Cpl Daniel Garcia, GySgt Kevin Rivas, LCpl Payton Walley and LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.