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    24th MEU CERTEX

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr., Sgt. Daniel Childs, Capt. Shawn Doublet, Cpl. Daniel Garcia, Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Lance Cpl. Payton Walley and Lance Cpl. Allison White

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed their certification exercise during the month of February 2026, at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. CERTEX validated the Marine Air Ground Task Force's ability to execute their mission essential tasks in any clime and any place around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Shawn Doublet, Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Rivas, Sgt. Daniel Childs, Cpl. Daniel Garcia, Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr., Lance Cpl. Payton Walley, and Lance Cpl. Allison White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001825
    VIRIN: 260311-M-M0329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613021
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 24th MEU CERTEX, by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., Sgt Daniel Childs, CPT Shawn Doublet, Cpl Daniel Garcia, GySgt Kevin Rivas, LCpl Payton Walley and LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    CERTEX
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    Marines

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