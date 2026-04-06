On-Demand Education

“We are deliberately moving away from education for education’s sake,” said Col. Damion Holtzclaw, commander of Air Force Global College. “Our focus is producing warfighters who can take complex problems, apply structured thinking and deliver actionable options to commanders.” (U.S. Air Force Video by Robert Dantzler)
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Item Title: Modern Ambient
Item ID: DHECV59
Author username: cleanmindsounds
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: YDJKW2ER5V
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 15:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001824
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613004
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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