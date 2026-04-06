On-Demand Education

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001824" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“We are deliberately moving away from education for education’s sake,” said Col. Damion Holtzclaw, commander of Air Force Global College. “Our focus is producing warfighters who can take complex problems, apply structured thinking and deliver actionable options to commanders.” (U.S. Air Force Video by Robert Dantzler)



Music licensed through Envato Elements

Item Title: Modern Ambient

Item ID: DHECV59

Author username: cleanmindsounds

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: YDJKW2ER5V