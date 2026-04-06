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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    “We are deliberately moving away from education for education’s sake,” said Col. Damion Holtzclaw, commander of Air Force Global College. “Our focus is producing warfighters who can take complex problems, apply structured thinking and deliver actionable options to commanders.” (U.S. Air Force Video by Robert Dantzler)

    Music licensed through Envato Elements
    Item Title: Modern Ambient
    Item ID: DHECV59
    Author username: cleanmindsounds
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: YDJKW2ER5V

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1001824
    VIRIN: 260406-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613004
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, On-Demand Education, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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