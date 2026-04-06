Sailors attend the Elite Fire Fighting Course in Bremerton, Washington, to learn advanced fire fighting skills from civilian instructors.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001819
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-BT947-2263
|Filename:
|DOD_111612899
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged by Fire: Elite Fire Fighting Training, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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