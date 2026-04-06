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    Forged by Fire: Elite Fire Fighting Training

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    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    Sailors attend the Elite Fire Fighting Course in Bremerton, Washington, to learn advanced fire fighting skills from civilian instructors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001819
    VIRIN: 260401-N-BT947-2263
    Filename: DOD_111612899
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged by Fire: Elite Fire Fighting Training, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fire Fighting
    fire fighting academy
    Fire Fighting and Damage Control School

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