Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Fourth Squad

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) Basic Class 280 Fourth Squad conduct engineering reconnaissance bridge restoration operations during the Field Training Exercise, March 2-6, 2026 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001816
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-EP681-2190
|Filename:
|DOD_111612843
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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