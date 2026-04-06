How has Navy Medicine pushed you to grow beyond your clinical skills?

Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, a certified neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how Navy Medicine has pushed her to grow beyond her clinical skills in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001812
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-NX118-8146
|Filename:
|DOD_111612747
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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