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    How has Navy Medicine pushed you to grow beyond your clinical skills?

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    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Theodore Pough

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, a certified neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how Navy Medicine has pushed her to grow beyond her clinical skills in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 13:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001812
    VIRIN: 260226-N-NX118-8146
    Filename: DOD_111612747
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

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    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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