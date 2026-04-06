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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operates Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in collaboration with Aevex and Program Manager Unmanned Aircraft Systems (PM UAS), conduct the inaugural integration of the Aevex Atlas system during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 1, 2026. The video depicts Soldiers configuring the Aevex Atlas Ground Control System (GCS), featuring a 30-foot mast and integrated interface box, and the Aevex Atlas Launcher, designed to enable small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Additionally, senior leaders observe soldiers utilizing the Aevex Atlas Flight Simulator and Soldier Robotic Controller (SROC) to create flight mission plans. This rotation marks the first time the Aevex Atlas system has been integrated into training at JRTC, representing a significant milestone in Army modernization. These tactical innovations provide ground forces with organic, high-tech tools to dominate the modern multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariam Diallo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001811
    VIRIN: 260405-A-NQ629-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612744
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operates Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    101 Airborne Division (AA)
    Screaming Eagles
    JRTC 26-06
    Aevex
    PM UAS

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