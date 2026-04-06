OPERATION EPIC FURY

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak on Operation Epic at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Mar. 31, 2026. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001810
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-D0418-5588
|Filename:
|DOD_111612735
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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