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    OPERATION EPIC FURY

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak on Operation Epic at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Mar. 31, 2026. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001810
    VIRIN: 260331-D-D0418-5588
    Filename: DOD_111612735
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, OPERATION EPIC FURY, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of War
    epicfury

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