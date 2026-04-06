Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks on Operation Epic at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Mar. 25, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 13:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001809
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-RQ234-2196
|Filename:
|DOD_111612721
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OPERATION EPIC FURY, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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