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    NROTC: Student to Sailor

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    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    A video informing potential applicants about how the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps molds students into leaders of battle-ready Sailors, while encouraging viewers to apply, April 1, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1001805
    VIRIN: 260401-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612700
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROTC: Student to Sailor, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NROTC, Navy, College, Officers

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