A video informing potential applicants about how the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps molds students into leaders of battle-ready Sailors, while encouraging viewers to apply, April 1, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1001805
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612700
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NROTC: Student to Sailor, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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