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    USS Albany Undocking

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    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Neil Boorjian, Scott Hanson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    March 26, 2026 — USS Albany completed undocking procedures at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. The evolution marks a significant milestone in its maintenance and modernization availability conducted by personnel from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001796
    VIRIN: 260326-N-NJ185-4176
    Filename: DOD_111612526
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Albany Undocking, by Neil Boorjian, Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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