March 26, 2026 — USS Albany completed undocking procedures at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. The evolution marks a significant milestone in its maintenance and modernization availability conducted by personnel from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001796
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-NJ185-4176
|Filename:
|DOD_111612526
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Albany Undocking, by Neil Boorjian, Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.