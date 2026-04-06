Refill vs Renewal

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Ever wondered about the difference between a prescription refill and a renewal? Knowing the distinction is key to getting your medications smoothly and on time. SFC Nixon from IACH Pharmacy is here to clarify.



A refill is a simple continuation of a prescription your doctor has already authorized. If your prescription has refills remaining, you can request the next supply without contacting your provider. How to Request: Call the automated Audiocare line at(785) 453-6572or request it online through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



A renewal is needed when your prescription has no refills left or has expired. To continue your treatment, your provider must evaluate your condition and write a completely new prescription. How to Request: Your provider sends the new prescription to the pharmacy. Once we have it, you can activate it using our Q-Anywhere service, just like any other new prescription.



The Q-Anywhere system is for new prescriptions and renewals only, not for routine refills. Understanding this process ensures you can manage your medications without any hassle.



Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.