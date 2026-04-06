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    Refill vs Renewal

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Ever wondered about the difference between a prescription refill and a renewal? Knowing the distinction is key to getting your medications smoothly and on time. SFC Nixon from IACH Pharmacy is here to clarify.

    A refill is a simple continuation of a prescription your doctor has already authorized. If your prescription has refills remaining, you can request the next supply without contacting your provider. How to Request: Call the automated Audiocare line at(785) 453-6572or request it online through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

    A renewal is needed when your prescription has no refills left or has expired. To continue your treatment, your provider must evaluate your condition and write a completely new prescription. How to Request: Your provider sends the new prescription to the pharmacy. Once we have it, you can activate it using our Q-Anywhere service, just like any other new prescription.

    The Q-Anywhere system is for new prescriptions and renewals only, not for routine refills. Understanding this process ensures you can manage your medications without any hassle.

    Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001785
    VIRIN: 260402-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612451
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    renewal
    refill
    Q-Anywhere
    pharmacy prescription

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