B-roll: Combatives training camp & assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard Soldiers attend a training camp and an individual assessment to join the National Guard Lacerda Cup combatives team, hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 16-27 and March 30 - April 3, 2026. The training camp lasted two weeks leading to the final week of assessment, when team coaches chose who would be on the team to go to Fort Benning, Georgia for the Lacerda Cup.