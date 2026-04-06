(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Combatives training camp & assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Army National Guard Soldiers attend a training camp and an individual assessment to join the National Guard Lacerda Cup combatives team, hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 16-27 and March 30 - April 3, 2026. The training camp lasted two weeks leading to the final week of assessment, when team coaches chose who would be on the team to go to Fort Benning, Georgia for the Lacerda Cup.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001783
    VIRIN: 260406-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612413
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Combatives training camp & assessment, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video