Army National Guard Soldiers attend a training camp and an individual assessment to join the National Guard Lacerda Cup combatives team, hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 16-27 and March 30 - April 3, 2026. The training camp lasted two weeks leading to the final week of assessment, when team coaches chose who would be on the team to go to Fort Benning, Georgia for the Lacerda Cup.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001783
|VIRIN:
|260406-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612413
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Combatives training camp & assessment, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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