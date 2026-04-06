This video highlights how Drill Sergeants at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence are leveraging the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system to not only enhance their own holistic health but also inform and educate their trainees to create more lethal warfighters of the future. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by a Combat Camera team out of 55th Public Affairs Company, from Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller) The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001782
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-FI370-9528
|Filename:
|DOD_111612313
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F creating stronger, faster, smarter Drill Sergeants, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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