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    H2F creating stronger, faster, smarter Drill Sergeants

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights how Drill Sergeants at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence are leveraging the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system to not only enhance their own holistic health but also inform and educate their trainees to create more lethal warfighters of the future. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by a Combat Camera team out of 55th Public Affairs Company, from Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller) The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001782
    VIRIN: 260406-A-FI370-9528
    Filename: DOD_111612313
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F creating stronger, faster, smarter Drill Sergeants, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drill sergeant
    MCOE
    h2f
    Maneuver Center of Excellece
    Holistic Health & Fitness

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