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    Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    B-roll package of the opening ceremony for Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. The ceremony marks the official start of the annual bilateral training event between the U.S. Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, designed to enhance readiness and interoperability.
    This video package includes shots of the color guard ceremony, U.S. and Philippine Army senior leaders saluting, and remarks from key speakers including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command. Also included are visuals of the ceremonial unveiling of the Salaknib exercise flag and the traditional exchange of exercise patches between senior leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001778
    VIRIN: 260406-A-MA645-1003
    Filename: DOD_111612221
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Strengthening U.S.-Philippine Army Partnerships, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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