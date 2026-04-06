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    Lt. Col. John Zirkle Highlights Chabelley Care Drop Humanitarian Mission

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    DJIBOUTI

    02.20.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zirkle, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Commander and Pilot, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, speaks on the importance of his squadron's mission to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army footage by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001776
    VIRIN: 260221-A-FE328-6346
    Filename: DOD_111612190
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DJ

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    Camp Lemonnier
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

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