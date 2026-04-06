U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zirkle, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Commander and Pilot, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, speaks on the importance of his squadron's mission to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army footage by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001776
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-FE328-6346
|Filename:
|DOD_111612190
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. John Zirkle Highlights Chabelley Care Drop Humanitarian Mission, by 1LT Grady Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.