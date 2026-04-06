Lt. Col. John Zirkle Highlights Chabelley Care Drop Humanitarian Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zirkle, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Commander and Pilot, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, speaks on the importance of his squadron's mission to execute a C-130 cargo drop over Chabelley, Djibouti, Feb. 21, 2026. This cargo operation supported the local population and validated the Airlift Squadron’s ability to conduct aerial resupply. (U.S. Army footage by 1st Lt. Grady Chapman)