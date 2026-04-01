A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of March, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 12th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Pfc. Tae Won Han)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 04:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001762
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612154
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hubs: Zumba with Eri, by PFC Tae Won Han and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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