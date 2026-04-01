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    F-35A Arrive at Misawa Air Base

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) 3

    Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four United States Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, arrive at Misawa Air Base as the first U.S. F-35A Lightning II aircraft stationed within the air base. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001756
    VIRIN: 260328-N-VG692-1001
    Filename: DOD_111612062
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, F-35A Arrive at Misawa Air Base, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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