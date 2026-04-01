F-35A Arrive at Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001756" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four United States Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, arrive at Misawa Air Base as the first U.S. F-35A Lightning II aircraft stationed within the air base. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)