F-35A Arrive at Misawa Air Base

Misawa, Japan (March 28, 2026) - Four United States Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, arrive at Misawa Air Base as the first U.S. F-35A Lightning II aircraft stationed within the air base. The introduction of the F-35A ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s forward position remains the lynchpin of deterrence in the region, building upon its decades-long role as a key player in enabling U.S. forces to secure peace and stability. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001756
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-VG692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111612062
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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