In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard, working alongside the U.S. Navy, utilize heavy equipment to assist the community with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 28, 2026. U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Finally, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fly over U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Gyeonggi, South Korea during a familiarization flight for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 23:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001749
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611996
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: April 3, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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