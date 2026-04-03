Pacific in 60: April 3, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard, working alongside the U.S. Navy, utilize heavy equipment to assist the community with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 28, 2026. U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Finally, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fly over U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Gyeonggi, South Korea during a familiarization flight for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)