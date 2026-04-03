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    Pacific in 60: April 3, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard, working alongside the U.S. Navy, utilize heavy equipment to assist the community with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 28, 2026. U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 27, 2026. Finally, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fly over U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Gyeonggi, South Korea during a familiarization flight for Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 23:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001749
    VIRIN: 260403-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111611996
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: April 3, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indopacific
    U.S. Marines
    Hawaii
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Air Force
    South Korea

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