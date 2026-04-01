A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of April, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 2nd. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tae Won Han)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 23:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001745
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-FP383-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111611992
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hubs: Cat Island (Ainoshima), by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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