Coast Guard rescues 4 people from disabled vessel off Moriches Inlet, New York

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod hoists four people from the disabled 42-foot motor yacht Proudfoot, three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, N.Y., April 4, 2026. The four mariners (two males and two females) were safely recovered and transported to Gabreski Airport for evaluation by emergency medical services with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)