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    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from disabled vessel off Moriches Inlet, New York

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    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod hoists four people from the disabled 42-foot motor yacht Proudfoot, three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, N.Y., April 4, 2026. The four mariners (two males and two females) were safely recovered and transported to Gabreski Airport for evaluation by emergency medical services with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001736
    VIRIN: 260404-D-G0101-9913
    Filename: DOD_111611793
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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