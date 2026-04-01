Coast Guard rescues 4 people from disabled vessel off Moriches Inlet, New York

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod hoists four people from the disabled 42-foot motor yacht Proudfoot, three miles southwest of Moriches Inlet, N.Y., April 4, 2026. The four mariners (two males and two females) were safely recovered and transported to Gabreski Airport for evaluation by emergency medical services with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001736
|VIRIN:
|260404-D-G0101-9913
|Filename:
|DOD_111611793
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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