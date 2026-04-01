209th ASB Winter Gunnery

Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge qualify on the M2 and M240 Machine Guns and Mark 19 Grenade Launcher during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 1 and 3, 2026. Soldiers conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2026 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001724
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-XD912-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611513
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|21
|High-Res. Downloads:
|21
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