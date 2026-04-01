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    209th ASB Winter Gunnery

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    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge qualify on the M2 and M240 Machine Guns and Mark 19 Grenade Launcher during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 1 and 3, 2026. Soldiers conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.04.2026 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001724
    VIRIN: 260301-A-XD912-4001
    Filename: DOD_111611513
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 21
    High-Res. Downloads: 21

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 209th ASB Winter Gunnery, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    gunnery
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade;
    25th Infanrty Division
    range
    aviation
    weapons system

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