209th ASB Winter Gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge qualify on the M2 and M240 Machine Guns and Mark 19 Grenade Launcher during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 1 and 3, 2026. Soldiers conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)