German Army Master Sgt. receives Abrams familiarization in Lithuania

German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis driving a 70-ton M1A2 Abrams tank during a familiarization event with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. The training gave Solis the opportunity to learn basic driver controls and operate the vehicle under the supervision of U.S. tank crew members. U.S. and allied forces in Europe conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and maintain collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2026 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001714
|VIRIN:
|260402-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611401
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|13
|High-Res. Downloads:
|13
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German soldier receives Abrams tank familiarization during partner training in Lithuania
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