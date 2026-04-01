German Army Master Sgt. receives Abrams familiarization in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis driving a 70-ton M1A2 Abrams tank during a familiarization event with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. The training gave Solis the opportunity to learn basic driver controls and operate the vehicle under the supervision of U.S. tank crew members. U.S. and allied forces in Europe conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and maintain collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)