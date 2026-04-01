A video giving civilian and military audiences insight into how Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ONE (EODMU-1) conduct an over-the-beach clearance drill at a training location in San Diego, Apr. 3, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 23:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001712
|VIRIN:
|260404-N-VX022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611177
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, First In, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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