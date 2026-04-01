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    Lance Cpl. Daisy Delacruzcolasillo – Los Angeles Dodgers Shout-out

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    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daisy Delacruzcolasillo, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends her friends and favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Delacruzcolasillo is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 22:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1001710
    VIRIN: 260403-M-ON025-1002
    Filename: DOD_111611114
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Lance Cpl. Daisy Delacruzcolasillo – Los Angeles Dodgers Shout-out, by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, Hawaii, MLBDodgers, Shout-Out

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