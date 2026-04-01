Lance Cpl. Daisy Delacruzcolasillo – Los Angeles Dodgers Shout-out

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daisy Delacruzcolasillo, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends her friends and favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Delacruzcolasillo is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 22:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1001710
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-ON025-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111611114
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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