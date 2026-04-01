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    Pfc. Mitchell Marfell - Oakland Athletics Shout-out

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    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Mitchel Marfell, an administrative clerk with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends his family and favorite baseball team, the Oakland Athletics, a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Marfell is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 22:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1001709
    VIRIN: 260403-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111611113
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Pfc. Mitchell Marfell - Oakland Athletics Shout-out, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, MLBAthletics, Pacific Marines, Oakland

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