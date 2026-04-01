Pfc. Mitchell Marfell - Oakland Athletics Shout-out

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Mitchel Marfell, an administrative clerk with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends his family and favorite baseball team, the Oakland Athletics, a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Marfell is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 22:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1001709
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-JK065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611113
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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