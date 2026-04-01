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    Pfc. Trinity Diaz – Los Angeles Angels Shout-out

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    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Trinity Diaz, a legal services specialist at U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends her favorite baseball team a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Diaz is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 22:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1001707
    VIRIN: 260403-M-NI027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111611111
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MANTECA, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Pfc. Trinity Diaz – Los Angeles Angels Shout-out, by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM
    MLBAngels
    Shout-out
    Hawaii
    USMC

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