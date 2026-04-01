Pfc. Trinity Diaz – Los Angeles Angels Shout-out

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Trinity Diaz, a legal services specialist at U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends her favorite baseball team a message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 3, 2026. Diaz is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1001707
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-NI027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611111
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|MANTECA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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