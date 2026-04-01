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    WTI 2-26: Distributed STOVL Operations

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in a distributed short take-off and vertical landing operation with F-35B Lightning II aircraft as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-26 at Laguna Army AirField, Arizona, April 1, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.04.2026 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001696
    VIRIN: 260401-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111610848
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-26: Distributed STOVL Operations, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MAGTF
    F-35B
    DSO
    STOVL operations
    KC-130 J
    Marines

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