U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in a distributed short take-off and vertical landing operation with F-35B Lightning II aircraft as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors course 2-26 at Laguna Army AirField, Arizona, April 1, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2026 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001696
|VIRIN:
|260401-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111610848
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, WTI 2-26: Distributed STOVL Operations, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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